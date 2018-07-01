Juniper extends EVPN-VXLAN fabric to the campus

Juniper introduced a common architecture for campus and data center fabrics based on its EVPN-VXLAN fabric. The idea is to create an enterprise-wide fabric with simple, secure and automated multi-cloud capabilities. The company says the EVPN-VXLAN protocol is ideal for campus architectures because it provides layer-3 transport with layer-2 capabilities that allow enterprises to evolve while also taking into consideration legacy applications.



Highlights of the announcement:





Juniper’s EX Series Switches are augmented for EVPN-VXLAN campus architecture. A new EX4650 Switch with 25G/100G density complements the already available and EVPN-VXLAN capable EX9000 Series Switches.

A new EX4650 Switch with 25G/100G density complements the already available and EVPN-VXLAN capable EX9000 Series Switches. A global resell agreement with Aerohive Networks . This resale deal enables Juniper to provide a unified cloud managed campus and branch networking solution from Ethernet switches to enterprise-ready wireless access points.

. This resale deal enables Juniper to provide a unified cloud managed campus and branch networking solution from Ethernet switches to enterprise-ready wireless access points. Enhancements to Juniper’s branch portfolio: Juniper’s Contrail SD-WAN now supports fine-grained Application Quality of Experience (AppQoE), offering visibility and dynamic management into individual granular application session performance for more than 3,700 unique applications, such as Microsoft Outlook, Sharepoint and Skype for Business. Based on real-time analysis of application traffic in Juniper’s NFX, SRX and vSRX Series WAN edge endpoints, customers can tune application performance to and from the branch using Contrail Service Orchestration managed policies. This gives enterprise IT managers the ability to dynamically prioritize business-critical application traffic based on business policy intent. Juniper has also enhanced architectural reliability and flexibility in the branch and WAN. An SD-WAN industry first, Juniper’s NFX and SRX Series branch devices now support active-active clustering, delivering double the connectivity and reliability to important sites across any type of WAN connectivity, such as LTE, broadband internet or traditional MPLS.

“Today’s announced campus and SD-WAN enhancements allow enterprises to bring best practices from the data center into their campuses, allowing them to more quickly realize secure and automated multicloud environments. The transition to multicloud doesn't have to be a long and drawn-out process. Through our 5-step multicloud migration framework, Juniper Networks is also providing enterprises the required building blocks that facilitate the transition and bring best practices to each stage along the way,” stated Michael Bushong, Vice President of Cloud and Enterprise Marketing at Juniper Networks.