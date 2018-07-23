Iron Mountain ties into Google Cloud as preferred provider

Iron Mountain, which specializes in secure corporate storage solutions, is working with Google to develop AI-powered SaaS solutions on Google Cloud Platform that help organizations analyze their vast physical and digital information and data repositories, to unlock insights, improve decision making and create new revenue streams.



Iron Mountain expects to deliver these new subscription services built on GCP this September.



In addition, Iron Mountain has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider for artificial intelligence and machine learning.



"As the trusted guardian of information for 95 percent of the FORTUNE 1000, we know firsthand the challenges of understanding and acting on data insights," said William Meaney, president & CEO, Iron Mountain. "Whether it's a global insurance company or an oil and gas conglomerate, our customers depend on us to help make their physical and digital information useful and accessible while keeping it safe. This partnership with Google Cloud brings two industry-leading players together to deliver a new category of solutions for organizations looking to utilize their data's value, while closely managing their security and privacy."



"We're delighted to partner with Iron Mountain to develop and bring new insight capabilities to market - particularly given their deep domain expertise and customer portfolio," said Tariq Shaukat, President, Partner and Industry Platforms at Google Cloud. "Customers in data-intensive industries like energy, financial services, healthcare and many others can create significant business value from the union of data with machine learning and content analytics."









