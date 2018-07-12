IP Infusion acquires Canadian software firm

IP Infusion, which supplies network software for telecom and data communications, has acquired Northforge Innovations, a Canadian-based software development company specializing in network infrastructure and network security. Financial terms were not disclosed. IP Infusion has been a customer of Northforge Innovations’ software development services for several years.



"Together, IP Infusion and Northforge will deliver next-generation OcNOS to satisfy the network quality and functionality requirements of service providers and data center operators," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "We believe that our combined technology leadership, from IP Infusion’s years of networking operating software experience to Northforge’s extensive network communications expertise, will give networking customers more choices and the flexibility that disaggregated networking brings.”