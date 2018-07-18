Intuit sells its data center, goes all-in with AWS

Intuit sold its data center in Quincy, Washington to H5 Data Centers, one of the leading privately-owned data center operators. Financial terms were not announced but Intuit said the sale is expected to result in a GAAP operating loss of $75 to $85 million.



Intuit said the move is part of its strategy to move operations to AWS.“We chose to move to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate developer productivity and innovation for our customers, and to accommodate spikes in customer usage through the tax season,” said H. Tayloe Stansbury, Intuit Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Our TurboTax Online customers were served entirely from AWS during the latter part of this tax season, and we expect to finish transitioning QuickBooks Online this year. Now that most of our core applications are in AWS, the time is right to transition the ownership and operation of this data center to a team who will expertly manage the infrastructure through the remainder of this transition.”