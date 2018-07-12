Intel to acquire eASIC for programmable logic

Intel agreed to acquire eASIC, a privately-held developer of field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). Financial terms were not disclosed.



eASIC, which was founded in 1999 and is based in Santa Clara, California, helps customers to develop custom silicon with low up-front costs. The company says it can deliver tested prototypes in as little as 5 weeks from tape out. The eASIC Platform replaces SRAM based routing with a scheme that utilizes a single via, significant die size reduction can be achieved compared to comparable density FPGAs.



eASIC's fifth generation Nextreme-3S, which is built on a 28nm CMOS process, can be used for logic, DSP or memory intensive designs and provides greater than 1 terabit of bandwidth using a combination of 28 Gbps and 16 Gbps high speed transceivers.



Following the acquisition, the eASIC team will join Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group.



https://www.easic.com/

https://newsroom.intel.com/editorials/mcnamara-psg-expands-portfolio/