Intel reports record Q2 sales - strength in data centers

Intel reported record second quarter revenue of $17.0 billion, up 15 percent YoY and driven by strength across the business and customer demand for Intel platforms.



Intel's data-centric businesses grew 26 percent, approaching 50 percent of total revenue.



PC-centric revenue was up 6 percent on strength in the commercial and enthusiast segments.



“After five decades in tech, Intel is poised to deliver our third record year in a row. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the need to process, store and move data, which has never been more pervasive or more valuable,” said Bob Swan, Intel CFO and Interim CEO. “Intel is now competing for a $260 billion market opportunity, and our second quarter results show that we’re winning. As a result of the continued strength we are seeing across the business, we are raising our full year revenue and earnings outlook.”





Intel noted the workload optimization trend in the data center is also fueling demand for FPGAs. Intel's Programmable Solutions Group (PSG) revenue grew 18 percent.

Intel's memory (NSG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG) and Mobileye businesses each achieved record quarterly revenue.

Mobileye revenue grew 37 percent year-over-year as the adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) increases.



