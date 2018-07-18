Intel celebrates its 50th birthday

Intel marked the 50th anniversary of its founding on July 18, 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore.



A ceremony in New York City and Santa Clara, California was presided over by Bob Swan, Intel’s chief financial officer and interim chief executive officer. Instead of ringing the Nasdaq opening bell, Intel’s well-known five-note jingle was played accompanied by the Intel bong.



“We’re only just beginning to explore the impact that technologies like autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and quantum computing can have. And over the next several decades, we’ll create computing platforms that make the world a better place — from safer and smarter models of mobility to the eradication of disease,” stated Bob Swan, Intel CFO and interim CEO.