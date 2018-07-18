Inphi samples 100G single Lambda PAM4 for QSFP28 and SFP-DD 100GBASE-DR/FR

Inphi has begun sampling a 100Gbps/56GBaud platform solution for 100G QSFP28 and SFP-DD DR/FR optical modules for wired network infrastructure including hyperscale cloud data center, service provider, wireless 5G and enterprise networks.



The new 100G platform is an expansion of Inphi's 16nm Porrima Single-Lambda Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) family, which includes field-proven PAM4 DSP technology, Linear TIA and Driver for PAM4 based client optical modules.



The new 100Gbps variant is built from the same foundation as the 400Gbps 16nm PAM4 DSP that Inphi announced at OFC 2018 earlier this year,



Inphi said its Porrima 100G platform will enable the anticipated fast ramp of 100G DR QSFP optics inside megascale cloud data centers and wireless 5G deployment. Porrima 100G DSP supports all relevant IEEE PCS and KR/KP FEC options for legacy support and backward compatibility with 3.2T and 6.4T switches with 25G NRZ I/O.



Key attributes and benefits of the new Porrima 100G PAM4 platform:



Low power consumption for next generation 100Gbps module applications, enabling <3 .5w="" and="" dr="" ieee="" li="" modules="" msa="" optical="" per="" standards="">

Also, enables the DR/FR optical modules for legacy 3.2/6.4T switches while offering an effortless upgrade path for 12.8T switches

Optimally designed DSP and TIA receive chain for power-performance trade-offs

Enables customers to develop a 100Gbps optical interconnects in a compact form factor for applications with up to 10km

The supporting IN5630DE Linear Driver and IN566x Linear TIA provide packaging flexibility for excellent linearity, high bandwidth, adjustable gain to optimize the PAM4 system performances and wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications

Implemented in small form factor and power efficiency on proven, high-volume 16nm process technology node, ensuring fastest time to production

Porrima 100G – 4x25Gbps NRZ <-> 1x100Gbps PAM4 for 100G QSFP28 DR

Porrima 100G – 2x50Gbps PAM4 <-> 1x100Gbps PAM4 for QSFP28/uQSFP/SFP-DD

Porrima 100G PAM4 DSP IC provides a full bi-directional interface with host ASICs that have 28GBaud PAM4and NRZ electrical interfaces while bridging to 56GBaud optics. The product family can support PAM4 or NRZ signaling, with packaging options specifically designed for the following optics modules:“We are very excited to deliver yet another industry first with our latest 100G Porrima platform offering,” said Siddharth Sheth, SVP, Networking Interconnects at Inphi. “The Porrima 100G is ideally suited for both QSFP and SFP module form factors, offering our customers both legacy QSFP support and an upgrade path to higher density 100Gbps with the upcoming 12.8T switches.”