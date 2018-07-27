Huawei brings 5G demo to Bangladesh

Huawei conducted a demonstration of 5G technology in Bangladesh in collaboration with local operator Robi and government's Posts & Telecommunications Division, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.



Huawwei said the purpose of the event was to show how a 5G ecosystem can be cultivated in Digital Bangladesh and how to use 5G to respond to the economic transformation of Bangladesh as well as the operators.



Speaking on the occasion, Robi’s Managing Director and CEO, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said, “5G gives us once in a lifetime opportunity to rethink all the other sectors imaginable for the socio-economic development of the country.”





