LeoSat attracts a strategic investor in its upcoming LEO constallation

Hispasat, the Spanish national satellite operator, has agreed to invest in LeoSat, which is preparing to launch a constellation of low-earth-orbit communications satellites. Financial terms were not disclosed.
With this agreement, Hispasat joins Asia’s largest satellite operator, SKY Perfect JSAT, as investors in LeoSat.
Washington, D.C.-based LeoSat is working with Thales Alenia Space to develop a constellation of up to 108 low-earth-orbit, Ka-band communications satellites. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2019. LeoSat is targetting high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for telecom backhaul, energy, maritime, government and international business markets.
http://leosat.com/
- LeoSat Enterprises was established in 2013 by Cliff Anders (Chairman) and Phil Marlar (Chief Operating Officer), two former Schlumberger executives.
