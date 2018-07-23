Google posts another strong quarter with sales up 26%

Alphabet reported revenue of $32.657 billion for its Q2 ended 30-June-2018 up 26% versus the second quarter of 2017 and 23% on a constant currency basis.



"We delivered another quarter of very strong performance, with revenues of $32.7 billion, up 26% versus the second quarter of 2017 and 23% on a constant currency basis. Our investments are driving great experiences for users, strong results for advertisers, and new business opportunities for Google and Alphabet," said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google

