Google expands its cloud database capabilities

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is expanding its portfolio of managed database services and announcing new cloud partnerships. Here are the highlights:
- Oracle workloads are now supported in GCP
- SAP HANA workloads can run on GCP persistent-memory VMs
- Cloud Firestore launching for all users developing cloud-native apps. Cloud Firestore, which is a serverless, NoSQL document database, brings the ability to store and sync app data at global scale.
- Regional replication, visualization tool is now available for Cloud Bigtable, which is a high-throughput, low-latency, and massively scalable NoSQL database.
- Cloud Spanner updates, by popular demand
- GCP is partnering with Intel and SAP to offer Compute Engine virtual machines backed by the upcoming Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory for SAP HANA workloads. GCP is scaling up its instance size roadmap for SAP HANA production workloads from a max of 4TB currently to 12TB of memory by next summer, and 18TB of memory by the end of 2019.
- Google Compute Engine gains additional resource-based pricing options. With resource-based pricing, Google will add up all the resources you use across all your machines into a single total and then apply a usage discount.