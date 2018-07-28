Global cloud provider upgrades with dark fiber and 100G from Zayo

Zayo announced that a global cloud provider customer has selected it to expand its long-haul dark fiber network and to upgrade optical wavelength capacity across the U.S. Zayo did not disclose the name of the cloud company but said the plan represents an expansion of its existing relationship.



The dark fiber solutions include leasing of multiple long-haul dark fiber routes, including fully redundant paths to meet growing diversity requirements. The customer also selected Zayo to upgrade existing wavelength routes from 10G to 100G in order to significantly increase capacity. Zayo will also invest in additional metro network to connect to the provider’s data centers. In aggregate, the second calendar quarter commitments represent Zayo’s largest sales quarter with the long-standing customer.



“Earning this business is another vote of confidence from an important customer,” said Jack Waters, CTO and President of Fiber Solutions. “Over the years, we have demonstrated our ability to meet stringent requirements and timelines. As this provider grows and continues to expand and bullet proof its infrastructure, we are now in a position to be a trusted partner to them.”