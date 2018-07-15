Fujitsu builds its role as global systems integrator for multicloud

Following on from its recent cloud partnerships announcements with Microsoft and VMware, Fujitsu announced new collaborations with SAP and Oracle.



The offerings will include a new "SAP on Microsoft Azure from Fujitsu" managed service that leverages the Fujitsu end-to-end hybrid IT capabilities and global partnerships with both Microsoft and SAP. A separate global Managed Services Provider (MSP) agreement with Oracle enables Fujitsu to provide and fully manage Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) on Oracle Cloud and on-premises infrastructure globally.



Fujitsu said it is pursuing a global multi-cloud, multi-partner approach in its mission to be a top global systems integrator for delivering and managing complex multi-cloud hybrid IT environments. The company is training approximately 10,000 customer-facing employees globally in multi-cloud certifications to address industry-wide skills shortage.



"The days of 'one size fits all' cloud are over. Fujitsu is empowering businesses to achieve their goals faster by eliminating the burdensome task of moving to cloud. With an enhanced strategy that provides end-to-end, multi-cloud and Hybrid IT services from world-class hyperscale cloud and application partners, Fujitsu offers clients extensive choice so they can select a cloud solution that is right for their business and workloads, freeing them to focus on growth, unhindered by limitations in IT capability. And with vast investments in people and skills, Fujitsu brings in hard-to-find talent to do the job," stated Dixie Erwin, Head of Digital Technology Services at Fujitsu America.