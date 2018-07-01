Formula One Group goes all-in with AWS

Formula One Group (Formula 1) is moving the vast majority of its infrastructure from on-premises data centers to AWS, and standardizing on AWS’s machine learning and data analytics services.



AWS is working with Formula 1 to enhance its race strategies, data tracking systems, and digital broadcasts through a range of AWS services. These include Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed machine learning service; AWS Lambda, AWS's event-driven serverless computing service; and AWS analytics services. Formula 1 has also selected AWS Elemental Media Services to power its video asset workflows, enhancing the viewing experience for its international fan base.



“For our needs, AWS outperforms all other cloud providers, in speed, scalability, reliability, global reach, partner community, and breadth and depth of cloud services available,” said Pete Samara, Director of Innovation and Digital Technology at Formula 1. “By leveraging Amazon SageMaker and AWS’s machine learning services, we are now able to deliver these powerful insights and predictions to fans in real time. We are also excited that the Formula 1 Motorsports division will run High Performance Compute workloads in a scalable environment on AWS. This will significantly increase the number and quality of the simulations our aerodynamics team can run as we work to develop the new car design rules for Formula 1.”“Leveraging the cornucopia of services offered by the world’s leading cloud, Formula 1 will engage with its growing global fan base in unique ways,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.