FCC appoints Babette Boliek as chief economist

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai today announced the appointment of Dr. Babette Boliek as chief economist for the Federal Communications Commission. She earned her doctorate in economics from the University of California, Davis, and her law degree from Columbia University School of Law.



“Our work at the FCC often sits at the intersection between law and economics. It seems only fitting, then, that our new chief economist has deep experience in each of these fields,” said Chairman Pai. “Our current efforts to better integrate economic analysis factors into many aspects of the agency’s work, from closing the digital divide to merger review. Adding an extraordinarily talented, well-respected expert like Dr. Boliek to our team will help us continue to make well-informed decisions that reflect basic principles of economics as well as the rule of law. I’m grateful that Dr. Boliek has agreed to join our team.”



