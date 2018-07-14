Facebook to open source eXecutable ARchives (XARs)

Facebook has decided to pursue an open source path for its eXecutable ARchives (XARs), which is a way to create self-contained executables.



XARs, which are already being used at scale at Facebook, are described as "a system for distributing self-contained executables that encapsulate both data and code dependencies."



Facebook says XARs are the fastest way to distribute and execute large Python applications.



https://code.fb.com/data-infrastructure/xars-a-more-efficient-open-source-system-for-self-contained-executables/





