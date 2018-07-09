Mark McKillop, Network Engineer at Facebook, and Katharine Schmidtke, Sourcing Manager of Network Hardware at Facebook, talk about challenges in Facebook's optical networks, both in backbone and in data centers.
The first part of the video covers the optical systems used to connect Facebook's POPs and data centers.
The second part discusses optical scaling challenges inside the data centers, including the potential for onboard optics in future systems.
This 30-minute video presentation was recorded at Facebook's Networking@Scale 2018 event in June in California.
See video:
https://www.facebook.com/atscaleevents/videos/2090069407932819/
Facebook's announced data centers:
U.S
Prineville, Oregon
Los Lunas, New Mexico
Papillon, Nebraska
Fort Worth, Texas
Altoona, Iowa
New Albany, Ohio
Henrico County, Virginia
Forest City, North Carolina
Newton County, Georgia
Europe
Clonnee, Ireland
Lulea, Sweden
Odense, Denmark
Monday, July 9, 2018
Facebook presentation: Optics Inside the Data Center
