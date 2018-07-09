Facebook presentation: Optics Inside the Data Center

Mark McKillop, Network Engineer at Facebook, and Katharine Schmidtke, Sourcing Manager of Network Hardware at Facebook, talk about challenges in Facebook's optical networks, both in backbone and in data centers.



The first part of the video covers the optical systems used to connect Facebook's POPs and data centers.



The second part discusses optical scaling challenges inside the data centers, including the potential for onboard optics in future systems.



This 30-minute video presentation was recorded at Facebook's Networking@Scale 2018 event in June in California.



See video:

https://www.facebook.com/atscaleevents/videos/2090069407932819/



Facebook's announced data centers:



U.S

Prineville, Oregon

Los Lunas, New Mexico

Papillon, Nebraska

Fort Worth, Texas

Altoona, Iowa

New Albany, Ohio

Henrico County, Virginia

Forest City, North Carolina

Newton County, Georgia



Europe

Clonnee, Ireland

Lulea, Sweden

Odense, Denmark







