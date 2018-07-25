Facebook posts weaker financial, stock tanks

Facebook reported weaker than expected financials and trimmed its guidance for the rest of the year. Daily average usage in Europe appears to have peaked perhaps as fallout from its troubles with user privacy,



Some Facebook metrics for Q2:





Daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.47 billion on average for June 2018, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.23 billion as of June 30, 2018, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

Mobile advertising revenue – Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 91% of advertising revenue for the second quarter of 2018, up from approximately 87% of advertising revenue in the second quarter of 2017.

CAPEX – Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2018 were $3.46 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $42.31 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Headcount – Headcount was 30,275 as of June 30, 2018, an increase of 47% year-over-year.