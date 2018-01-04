F5 appoints Michel Combes to its Board

F5 Networks announced the appointment of Michel Combes, CEO of Sprint, to its board of directors.



Before joining Sprint as CEO earlier this year, Combes served in a number of senior leadership roles, including CEO and chief operating officer at Altice, and chairman and CEO of SFR Group. Additional executive experience includes positions as CEO of Alcatel-Lucent, CEO of Vodafone Europe, chairman and CEO of TDF Group, and chief financial officer and senior executive vice president of France Telecom. He is a graduate of École Polytechnique and Télécom ParisTech.



“The service provider market has long been a core area of F5’s business, and we’re gratified to add an individual of Michel’s industry stature and expertise to our board,” said François Locoh-Donou, president and CEO of F5. “Service providers and their customers are intimately familiar with the power of applications. We anticipate this addition to the company’s leadership team will yield compelling insights as we evolve our app services offerings to support myriad technology consumption models and cloud-focused innovations.”









Combes previously served as CEO of Altice N.V., a convergent global leader in telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising, and as chairman and CEO of SFR Group, a leading French telecommunications and media company. Earlier in this career, Combes served as CEO of Vodafone Europe and chairman and CEO of TDF, a French tower company. Combes also served as an advisor to Brightstar, the company founded by Claure, to support its global expansion. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Telecom ParisTech. Michel Combes has been appointed President & Chief Financial Officer of Sprint, reporting to company CEO Marcelo Claure. Combes will also be appointed to Sprint's Board of Directors at a later date.Combes previously served as CEO of Altice N.V., a convergent global leader in telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising, and as chairman and CEO of SFR Group, a leading French telecommunications and media company. Earlier in this career, Combes served as CEO of Vodafone Europe and chairman and CEO of TDF, a French tower company. Combes also served as an advisor to Brightstar, the company founded by Claure, to support its global expansion. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Telecom ParisTech.