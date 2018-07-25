euNetworks brings data center interconnect to Dublin and Hilversum

euNetworks completed network investment projects in Ireland and the Netherlands.



In Ireland, euNetworks’ dc connect solution is now enabled in Dublin, giving customers access to an interconnected network of near instant capacity between 15 data centres in the city.

In the Netherlands, Hilversum has also been enabled with dc connect, supporting existing media clients in the region. euNetworks’ dc connect solution is available across the Netherlands, in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and now Hilversum, with pre-deployed capacity to 34 data centres in-country.



euNetworks first rolled out dc connect in London in 2014. Since then, the solution has been added to 8 of the company’s 14 fibre based city networks including Frankfurt, Paris, Manchester, Amsterdam, Utrecht, Rotterdam, and through key sites in Switzerland. Further euNetworks cities will follow as dc connect’s pre-deployed capacity delivers simple and seamless connectivity to customers, with a 20 day working day delivery SLA commitment between data centres in these locations.



“We invest in our network and deploy capital to provide high bandwidth scalable connections in the markets in which we operate,” said Jennifer Smith, Chief Financial Officer of euNetworks. “We have owned and operated a fibre network in Dublin for a number of years. The acquisition of Inland Fibre in 2015 added a number of unique features to our footprint, with routes along canalways, diversity options to key data centres as well as access to business parks. Enabling dc connect in Dublin for our customers offers further service differentiation and support as the demand for rapid turn up of high bandwidth services between data centres, including hyperscale facilities, continues.”



