Ericsson to divest its field services in Sweden

Ericsson will sell off its business providing field service operations and maintenance of fixed and mobile networks in Sweden.



Under the deal, the Swedish company Transtema Group AB will Ericsson Local Services AB (LSS), a subsidiary of Ericsson. All operations and assets of LSS will be transferred to Transtema ownership. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Ericsson did say the transaction will make it a minority shareholder and represented on the Board of Directors of Transtema Group.



Per Narvinger, Head of Customer Unit Northern & Central Europe, Market Area Europe & Latin America, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson Local Services is a market leader in field service operations in Sweden with a skilled workforce of approximately 700 employees across the country. They deliver very good support to our customers, and we believe Transtema has an excellent opportunity to continue to develop the field service operations while also executing on existing customer commitments. Together we will ensure a quick and smooth transition and a good relationship.”



Magnus Johansson, CEO Transtema Group says “We intend to operate LSS as a separate legal entity within Transtema Group. With LSS experience, competence and customer relations in Sweden they will become the backbone of our field service operations business. Our goal is to continue to grow the service business for telecom networks. This is in line with our ambition to develop our operations in Sweden and internationally. We look forward to welcome and on-board all LSS employees as soon as the deal is closed.”



