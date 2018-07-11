ECI selected for Lithuanian National Research and Education Network

Kaunas University of Technology has selected ECI to upgrade and modernize the current national optical backbone network of LITNET, the Lithuanian national research and education network (NREN).



ECI will provide a full turnkey solution which includes design, installation and migration of legacy services. The advanced network will feature ECI’s Apollo 96XX family of high speed optical transport solutions.



“Research and education is the foundation of any country’s economy. Just a few months ago, we announced the establishment of the CERN Baltic Group to promote our cooperation and collaboration in CERN experiments and initiatives. Our research and education network makes this type of networking and collaboration possible,” said Raimundas Tuminauskas, head of computer network center at KTU. “Our networks serve a wide variety of constituencies, each with their own needs and requirements. As a result, they are designed to support a broad range of applications – like ultra-fast, high-performance computing, classroom teleconferencing and more. We’ve known ECI for quite some time. Of special importance was ECI’s experience in our sector, and the recommendations of our counterparts.”



“We are delighted to partner with LITNET to provide this new, next-generation network. The Apollo 96XX family affords a winning combination of 1G/10G/100G/200G/400G rates, Alien lambda support and flex-grid ROADMs. This future-proof set of deliverables are all part of ECI’s ELASTIC Network solution, chosen time and again by the NREN community worldwide,” said Christian Erbe, VP Sales EMEA at ECI.



