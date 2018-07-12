DOJ to challenge AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner

The U.S. Department of Justice will appeal the decision by U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. in the case involving the merger of AT&T and Time Warner.



On June 12th, U.S. federal judge Richard Leon ruled in favor of AT&T in the lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice to block its acquisition of Time Warner. Since then, AT&T has consummated its acquisition of Time Warner.



In response, David McAtee, AT&T General Counsel, issued the following statement: “The Court’s decision could hardly have been more thorough, fact-based, and well-reasoned. While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the DOJ has chosen to do so under these circumstances. We are ready to defend the Court’s decision at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

