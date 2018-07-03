Diane Bryant departs Google Cloud

Diane Bryant has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer for Google Cloud, where she reported to Diane Greene. Bryant joined Google Cloud in December 2017.
Byant was formerly Group President at Intel and known for her leadership Intel’s Data Center Group (DCG) as general manager and executive vice president. Intel's DCG generated $17 billion in revenue in 2016.
