Deutsche Telekom deepens investment in Open Source networking

Deutsche Telekom has enrolled as a Platinum member of Linux Foundation Networking (LFN).



"Linux Foundation Networking has made rapid advancement in developing comprehensive solutions that will set industry standards for the future of telecommunications technologies," said Arash Ashouriha, SVP Technology Architecture & Innovation, Deutsche Telekom. "Providing a standard platform for network automation and increased interoperability through the ONAP project is an area we're especially keen on contributing to in support of our 5G activities. The work in ONAP will complement our activities in ETSI-ZSM to lead the industry towards a fully automated network and service management. This will be a critical success factor for our companies to leverage the full benefits of 5G. We see great value in the global collaboration LFN provides for accelerating that process, for both our businesses and customers."



The Linux Foundation notes that with the addition of Deutsche Telekom, LFN projects now enable nearly seventy percent of all global subscribers.