Dell'Oro: Rising shipments of campus Ethernet switches

Ethernet campus switches with enhanced software and hardware capabilities will fuel market growth through 2022, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. Power over Ethernet (PoE) port shipments are expected to rise to nearly 850 million total ports over the next five years.



“The Ethernet campus switch market is about to undergo a major upgrade cycle that will drive sustained growth over the next five years,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “The campus switch installed base is ripe for refresh, not only because it’s an aging infrastructure, but also due to the lack of support of new capabilities needed to enable the digital transformation. New campus switches are expected to provide additional features such as automation, security, analytics and network visibility. We also expect a higher portion of campus switch ports to support PoE due to increased demand from PoE enabled devices such as WLAN, security cameras and PoE lighting,” added Boujelbene.



