Dell'Oro: 20 million new base station shipments over 5 years

Base station shipments are expected to eclipse 20 million over the next five years. according to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group.



Highlights of Dell'Oro's Mobile RAN 5-Year Forecast Report:





5G NR will scale at a significantly faster pace than LTE.

5G NR millimeter wave projections now reflect a faster 5G momentum in the US market and positive results with the millimeter wave trials.

5G NR Massive MIMO transceiver shipments will eclipse 50 million.

"There are reasons to be optimistic about the mobile infrastructure market over the next five years," said Stefan Pongratz, Senior Director with the Dell'Oro Group. "In addition to carriers coming to terms with the fact that the business case for 5G New Radio (NR) to support the mobile broadband use case is extremely compelling, LTE and 5G NR deployments to support new applications including IoT, Fixed Wireless Access, Public Safety, and Enterprise are expected to increase nearly fourfold over the five year forecast period," continued Pongratz.