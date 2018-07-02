Dell plots return to public market, VMware to pay $11 billion dividend

Dell Technologies will return to the public equity market by offering a new class of publicly listed common stock in exchange for existing Dell Technologies Class V tracking stock. The Class V stockholders will have the option to elect $109 in cash consideration per Class V share, up to $9 billion in aggregate, which represents a 29% premium to the Class V closing share price immediately prior to announcement.



As part of the plan, the Board of Directors of VMware announced an $11 billion one-time special dividend pro-rata to all VMware stockholders.



Michael Dell, who currently owns 72% of Dell Technologies common shares, stated: “I am proud to lead this great company into its next chapter as we continue to evolve and grow to the benefit of our customers, partners, investors and team members. Unprecedented data growth is fueling the digital era of IT, and we are uniquely positioned with our portfolio of technologies and services to enable the digital, IT, security and workforce transformations of our customers. Most importantly, I remain deeply committed to this company and working with our world-class team to build the long-term value of Dell Technologies and its businesses.”



Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware commented, “We are pleased to be in a position to return capital to stockholders through this one-time special dividend, which is the result of the exceptional performance of our business and our broad-based portfolio’s strong cash flow generation. We remain laser focused on our strategy to deliver innovative software that drives customer success as a strategic and growing independent entity.”



Regarding VMware's status, Michael Dell, who is chairman of the VMware Board as well as the Dell Board, stated: “VMware has thrived as part of the Dell Technologies family and has seen tremendous traction and strategic relevance with all customers, resulting in significant revenue growth and financial performance. After the transaction concludes, I am looking forward to VMware’s continued independent status, strategy and capital allocation policy for organic investment, M&A and shareholder returns."



https://www.vmware.com/company/news/releases/vmw-newsfeed.VMware-Announces-One-Time-Special-Dividend-to-Stockholders.2205706.html