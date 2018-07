CyrusOne has purchased land and a newly-built, powered shell for an enterprise data center in Sterling, Virginia -- its fourth data center campus in the region. The first phase of the facility should be ready in Q1 2019. It will eventually provide 33 megawatts of available power.



The new data center brings CyrusOne’s total power capacity in Northern Virginia to over 160 megawatts.





"Hyperscalers demand warp speed, and we’re proud to be accelerating from zero to 160 in Northern Virginia, driven by demand from cloud and enterprise customers," said Tesh Durvasula, chief commercial officer, CyrusOne. "Our land acquisition, development, construction, and capital markets teams continue to execute at a level unmatched in the industry to produce the inventory necessary to meet the ongoing need for new capacity in Northern Virginia and other key markets."CyrusOne operates 45 data center facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.