Corning intros Optical Network Evolution SD-LAN

Corning introduced its Optical Network Evolution SD-LAN solution for in-building local area networks.



The Corning SD-LAN decouples hardware and software layers, creating a flexible platform for deploying traditional Ethernet or passive optical LAN using the same hardware at the edge.



Corning said it developed the solution to enable future-ready connectivity inside buildings with the ability to converge multiple technologies over a single, simplified infrastructure that supports LAN, WiFi, cellular, audiovisual, security, building automation, and more over the lifetime of the building with little to no new cabling. Key benefits include freeing up closets, eliminating or emptying cable trays, and reducing disruption from future network additions.



