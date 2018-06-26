Coriant launches Network OS with IP/MPLS for White Boxes

Coriant introduced a carrier-class, disaggregated IP/MPLS software solution for industry-standard COTS white boxes as well as application-optimized white boxes such as the newly introduced Coriant Vibe X90 Programmable Packet Platform.



The Coriant Network Operating System (NOS), which is based on an open and modular software architecture, offers high-performance, hardware-independent flexibility and disaggregated software components including Open Network Linux operating system, hardware abstraction layer, IP stack, and network protocol suite. Coriant NOS software is built for modularity allowing customers to easily and quickly integrate and innovate with new functionality. It includes a sophisticated hardware abstraction layer that supports standalone and multi-unit forwarding architectures, as well as support for a broad set of protocols required in carrier networks and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications.



Coriant noted that its new operating system relies on its field-proven IP/MPLS stack for applications requiring high performance, high scalability, and high resiliency. It offers open APIs to simplify integration into existing environments and to enable operators to reap the benefits of a programmable infrastructure.



“By separating the NOS from the routing hardware, Coriant provides network operators the chance to break the vendor lock-in constraints of traditional IP routing solutions,” said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and CTO, Coriant. “The Coriant NOS leverages over 20 years of IP/MPLS networking expertise and deployed Tier 1 experience, and delivers on the promise of an open, disaggregated approach to packet-based networking that accelerates innovation by maximizing best-in-class functional blocks.”



Key features include:



Carrier-class performance – to ensure a best-in-class customer experience as IP traffic and services scale, the Vibe X90 system architecture is purpose-built for telco environments and supports a wide breadth of carrier-grade operations, including packet synchronization (IEEE 1588, SyncE), large packet buffers, ETSI-standard rack sizes, node stacking, and control and data plane redundancy

Open, agnostic software control – to break vendor lock-in and accelerate innovation cycles, the Vibe X90 is built upon Open Network Install Environment (ONIE) and Open APIs, enabling flexible software portability with compatible NOS software, such as the Coriant NOS, and SDN/NFV orchestration in multi-vendor, multi-layer environments

Cost-efficient IP network scalability – single and stacked configuration node options, coupled with support for horizontal scalability enabled by leaf and spine POD architectures, provide the foundation for flexible and cost-efficient multi-unit scalability, with full resilience for control and data plane traffic

Application-optimized features – the Vibe X90 supports important networking features such as advanced timing capabilities that enable a variety of mobile and converged applications where flexible scaling and accurate packet synchronization is critical to service availability

Coriant introduced the first in a series of "Vibe" carrier-class white boxes for service aggregation from access to the core. The new, 2RU Coriant Vibe X90 Programmable Packet Platform, which is a key component of the Coriant Hyperscale Carrier Architecture, is a cost-optimized white box solution for IP transport network applications where cost-efficient Layer 2/3 service aggregation is required for a dense mix of 1G, 10G, 25G, and 100G interfaces, including in Provider Edge and Central Office environments. It supports 900 Gbps of full-duplex switching capacity in single node configurations and scalability up to 2.7 Tbps in stacked configurations, with further scalability enabled in POD configurations.