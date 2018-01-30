Compliance testing begins for Citizen’s Broadband Radio Service

The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) has approved the first six test labs for Citizen’s Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) device testing:



Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services (Hong Kong) Ltd., Taoyuan Branch, Mobile Communications

DEKRA Certification, Inc.

Nemko (multiple approved locations)

Nokia Global Product Compliance Laboratory

Sporton International Inc.

TUV SUD Canada





“WInnForum is excited to have approved the first six labs for CBSD testing,” said Lee Pucker, CEO of the WInnForum. “Approval of WInnForum standards certified test labs provides a significant step towards commercialization of the CBRS Band. These approvals are considered the first wave of WInnForum CBRS Approved test labs with more to follow.”The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be certifying CBSDs against CFR 47 Part 96 using FCC Authorized Test Labs.Accordingly, the WInnForum is facilitating CBSD certification testing, against this test specification by approving FCC approved test labs to run the WInnForum CBSD tests.