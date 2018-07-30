Cloudify appoints Ariel Dan as CEO

Cloudify, which specializes in IT operations automation technology, named Ariel Dan as its new CEO, replacing Zeev Bikowsky, who has been serving as Chief Executive Officer for nearly a decade.



Prior to Cloudify, Ariel led two companies to M&A, and has extensive experience in building sustainable cloud & SaaS operations.



While leading Cloudify, Bikowki was also the driving force behind establishing GigaSpaces.



Cloudify is based in Herzliya, Israel and funded by Intel Capital, Claridge Israel, BRM Group, FTV Capital, and Formula Vision, as well as additional private investors.