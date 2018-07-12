Clearfield intros multi-purpose fiber patch panel

Clearfield announced general availability of its FieldSmart Fiber Crossover Multi-Purpose (FxMP) Patch Panel, which can be deployed in 19" or 23" frames; data center racks or cabinets; or in Outside Plant (OSP) cabinets.



The patch panel can be used to interconnect or cross-connect for up to 288 ports of high-density fiber.“Clearfield’s FieldSmart FxMP Patch Panel is a game changer for the Fiber to the Home, Business, Data Center and Central Office markets with its ability to transform what has been a labor, training and installation intensive process to something simple, intuitive and straightforward,” said Kevin Morgan, Clearfield’s chief marketing officer. “Operators have been seeking help to rationalize the equipment used to deliver fiber services and Clearfield is the first to deliver.”