China Mobile, Tencent, and @Huawei test 5G eMBB slicing - http://bit.ly/2Ns7zh5

China Mobile, Tencent, and Huawei have completed the first round of testing of 5G network slices designed for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) services requiring stable network latency. The target application is augmented reality (AR) gaming.



In Phase 1 of the 5G slicing verification project, terminals, networks, and AR game platforms were connected. The test verified the effects of data rate acceleration with slicing at the terminal side, and with slicing at both the terminal and network sides. The slice management function was also examined. The verification on network slicing usability represents a significant step in promoting the application of 5G network slicing.



AR games already allow for real-time positioning data. E2E Quality of Service (QoS) assurance is needed for consistent network latency and data rates.



Huawei said 5G networks will be able to offer "slicing as a service", with E2E QoS to support AR gaming.



China Mobile, Tencent, and Huawei have started Phase 2 of the 5G slicing verification, which should be complete by the end of the year. The project will focus 5G core networks' movement towards users, and the sensing of access network and bearer network slices. Slice management will also be closely examined. This includes research into slice template design, coordinated orchestration across terminal slices, core network slices, bearer network slices, and mobile edge computing (MEC). On-demand, flexible deployment of third-party applications on MEC will also be explored.



