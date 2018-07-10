China Mobile awards EUR 1 billion deal to Nokia

China Mobile and Nokia signed a frame agreement valued at up to EUR 1 billion for the continued delivery of mobile, fixed, IP routing, optical transport, customer experience management technologies and operational support as well as services expertise throughout 2018.



The agreement was signed at the recent Sino-German Economic Forum by Li Huidi, Vice President of China Mobile, and Hans-Jürgen Bill, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Nokia and also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nokia Networks GmbH & Co KG in Germany. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also attended the forum.



Nokia said it will supply China Mobile with best-in-class, end-to-end technology solutions to enable a next-generation network for the age of the cloud and machine communications.



In addition, Nokia and China Mobile have signed a memorandum of understanding for research and testing of the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities of next-generation networks for the delivery of intelligent network optimization and radio resource management.



Mike Wang, President of Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: "This is a highly significant agreement with our longstanding partner that consolidates Nokia's position as a leading provider of next-generation technologies and services in China. We are committed to delivering industry-leading, end-to-end capabilities that will allow operators to dramatically increase performance, which will introduce new possibilities for networks of the future."





