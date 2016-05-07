Charter launches Spectrum Mobile over Verizon infrastructure

Charter Communications, the second largest cable operator in the U.S. with over 25 million subscribers, launched its Spectrum Mobile service. Charter is operating as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) using Verizon's nationwide 4G LTE network in combination with its own nationwide network of Spectrum WiFi hotspots.



Spectrum Mobile is offering two plans: (1) unlimited data for $45 a month (2) By the Gig at a price of $14/GB. Both plans include free nationwide talk and text.













Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter, said, “Our new partnership will enable us to drive faster and more cost-effective mobile product and service enhancements and provide innovative and affordable mobile service to our customers. We are excited about the launch of Spectrum Mobile in the coming months.”



“We have built a best-in-class mobile platform for Xfinity Mobile that is resonating with customers,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer for Comcast. “By collaborating with Charter, we will help drive operational and cost efficiencies for both companies.”





FCC Approves Charter + Time Warner + Brighthouse Deal Brighthouse, Charter, FCC, Time Warner Cable



Charter said it agreed to a number of conditions as part of the FCC approval. Many of the conditions either codified or reflected specific commitments Charter offered proactively at the beginning of the transaction review process, including no data caps or usage-based billing, a commitment to build out high-speed broadband service to unserved and underserved customers, the fastest low-income broadband program of any major service provider, and settlement-free peering.



The California Public Utilities Commission vote is scheduled for May 12th, following last month's recommendation for approval from the California Administrative Law Judge.



