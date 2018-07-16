CenturyLink offers private access to Oracle Cloud

CenturyLink is launching a dedicated and private access service to Oracle Cloud.



The CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions and Oracle’s FastConnect service will be delivered via both Wavelengths and MEF 2.0-certified Carrier Ethernet services.



“Our integration with Oracle FastConnect provides our customers a network experience that matches their cloud experience,” said Chris McReynolds, vice president of core network services, CenturyLink. “In today’s rapidly changing IT environment, our customers need a network that can adapt with their cloud workloads. Our Ethernet Services connectivity offers real-time network visibility and dynamic bandwidth, providing enterprises with control and scalability across their entire cloud ecosystem.”





