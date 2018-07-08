Carrier Blockchain Study Group gains members

The Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG), which was formed in September 2017, added several new members including Axiata, Philippine-based PLDT, Indonesia-based PT.Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, Turkcell, Vietnam-based Viettel, and Kuwait-headquartered Zain Group.







The Consortium is also announcing the creation of an additional blockchain working group that will focus on global remittance services. Blockchain technology is well suited for these types of transactions; streamlining processes to better serve consumers. The blockchain platform and solutions proposed by the CBSG Consortium are specifically designed for telecom carriers and will help them create and extend their services beyond traditional markets and borders.