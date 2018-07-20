Cambium Networks supplied access points for Thai cave rescue

Cambium Networks supplied a wireless network that was used by the rescuers of the 12 football players and their coach who were trapped in the cave in Thailand.



Specifically, at the on-site rescue command post, local telecom solutions provider KING IT worked with regional telco 3BB to create a hotspot at the cave entrance with Wi-Fi connectivity provided by Cambium Networks cnPilot e500 outdoor access points. Two Cambium Networks cnPilot e500 enterprise outdoor network access points were used; one was placed facing the entrance of the cave, while the other access point was placed at the "information tent", where up to 200 users relied on the network.



"Cambium Networks equipment helped provide Wi-Fi coverage at the cave entrance site during the rescue exercise, and we are very grateful to have contributed connectivity technology to this amazing effort," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks.



