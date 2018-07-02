CableLabs sets Point-to-Point Coherent Optics spec

CableLabs completed and published its first Point-to-Point Coherent Optics specifications for fiber access networks. The specifications enable the development of interoperable transceivers using coherent optical technology over point-to-point links.
The new specs, support 100 Gbps per wavelength, a 10X increase over the previous 10 Gbps rate, include:
- P2P Coherent Optics Architecture Specification
- P2P Coherent Optics Physical Layer v1.0 Specification
Coherent Optics technology uses amplitude, phase, and polarization to enable much higher fiber capacities which can improve streaming, video conferencing, file uploads and downloads and future usage needs for technologies such as virtual and augmented reality.
“CableLabs Point-to-Point Coherent Optics takes the existing fiber access network to hyper speed, boosting fiber capacity to meet the growing demand of broadband customers,” said Phil McKinney, president and chief executive officer of CableLabs. “Over half a billion people rely on CableLabs technology every day, and this breakthrough not only increases the capacity of the existing fiber system by an order of magnitude, it opens up wavelength resources to improve network quality and reliability, enabling advancements in cellular and wireless services.”
This announcement closely follows the launch of the CableLabs’ Full Duplex DOCSIS® specification in 2017, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to the broadband consumer community, cable and fiber providers and other key industry stakeholders.
https://apps.cablelabs.com/specification/P2PCO-SP-PHYv1.0
https://www.cablelabs.com/point-to-point-coherent-optics-specifications/
