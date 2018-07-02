CableLabs sets Point-to-Point Coherent Optics spec

CableLabs completed and published its first Point-to-Point Coherent Optics specifications for fiber access networks. The specifications enable the development of interoperable transceivers using coherent optical technology over point-to-point links.



The new specs, support 100 Gbps per wavelength, a 10X increase over the previous 10 Gbps rate, include:





P2P Coherent Optics Architecture Specification

P2P Coherent Optics Physical Layer v1.0 Specification