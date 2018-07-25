C Spire picks Siklu for mmWave backhaul

C Spire has selected Siklu's multi-gigabit wireless technology to backhaul high-speed internet service to thousands of homes and businesses in Mississippi.



C Spire is using Siklu solutions to extend existing fiber optic assets for last mile connections in neighborhoods and business districts in over 150 Mississippi towns and communities.



Siklu's point-to-point and point-to-multipoint radios operate in the uncongested 60,70-80 GHz mmWave bands and can deliver interference-free connections up to 10 Gbps."As a leader in mmWave solutions, we're excited to work with C Spire to provide 5G fixed wireless connectivity, which enables them to offer affordable, high-speed internet access to more customers," said Siklu CEO Eyal Assa. "With our virtually interference-free technology, this network will provide years of reliable service in the future."