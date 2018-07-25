BT to transfer 31,000 employees to Openreach

BT Group is seeking consultations with unions and employees regarding the transfer of 31,000 employees into Openreach, which will soon be a fully independent company. The goal is to complete the transfer on 1 October 2018.



BT said it is making progress in creating the separate legal entity Openreach Limited, with its own independent board and strategy.“We are absolutely committed to giving Openreach greater strategic independence and ensuring it delivers the connectivity and service that homes and businesses across Britain need," stated BT Group chief executive Gavin Patterson.