Bloom Energy completes IPO - fuel cells

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) completed its initial public offering of 18,000,000 shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share, raising $270 million.



Bloom Energy, which is based in Sunnyvale, California, offers a solid oxide fuel cell product called the "Bloom Energy Server" that converts standard low pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.



The company says a typical configuration produces 250 kilowatts of power in a footprint roughly equivalent to that of half of a standard 30 foot shipping container, or approximately 125 times more

space-efficient than solar power generation. Bloom has announced a number of large customers, including AT&T, Caltech, Delmarva Power & Light Company, Equinix, The Home Depot, Kaiser

Permanente and The Wonderful Company.



According to the company's S-1 filing, as of March 31, 2018, Bloom had 312 megawatts in total deployed systems, representing an average annual growth rate of approximately 25% since 2014. In addition, as of March 31, 2018, Bloom had an additional product sales backlog of 108.2 megawatts.





Equinix to install 37 MW of Bloom Energy fuel cells Bloom, Data Centers, Equinix, Fuel Cells

Equinix will deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells at 12 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers in the U.S. The installation is provided under a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between a subsidiary of Southern Company and Equinix. The project will provide a total capacity of more than 37 megawatts of power with a phased installation that begins in late 2017 through 2019. Equinix said the new fuel cells will be installed at seven...

READ MORE