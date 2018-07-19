Benu Networks raises $17.5 million in funding

Benu Networks, which offers a carrier-class Virtual Service Edge software platform has closed a total of $17.5 million in two funding rounds over the past 12 months. The most recent round of $10 million, which closed in July 2018, was led by new investor Spring Lake Equity Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.



The earlier funding round of $7.5 million was led by long-time investors Sutter Hill Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures, a global investment fund owned by Liberty Global, the world’s largest international cable company.



Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge platform enables network operators to rapidly create new business opportunities for Mobile Wi-Fi, Managed Business Networking, Managed Home Networking, Managed Security, and Managed Internet of Things (IoT).



Benu Networks is based in Billerica, Mass.



