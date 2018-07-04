Baidu integrates Intel's Mobileye into its autonomous vehicle project

Baidu will integrate Mobileye’s Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS) model in its open source Project Apollo and in its commercial Apollo Pilot programs. Baidu will also adopt Mobileye’s Surround Computer Vision Kit.



RSS is an open and transparent formal model that provides safety assurance of AV decision-making. RSS does this by formalizing common sense human-centered concepts of what it means to drive safely. Examples: always maintain a safe following distance and right-of-way is given but not taken.The Mobileye Surround View Camera kit includes 12 cameras positioned around the vehicle plus Mobileye's computer vision (CV) hardware and software, which leverages the cameras combined view into a unified and comprehensive CV solution for autonomous cars.“Our team recognizes the value and critical role that Mobileye’s RSS model plays in safely deploying autonomous driving. Project Apollo will integrate RSS to successfully enable safe driving today, and drive further autonomous research on China’s roadways,” stated Weihao Gu, general manager of Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Unit.