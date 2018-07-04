Baidu develops its own AI chip, rolls out first autonomous bus

At its second annual developer conference in Beijing this week, Baidu unveiled its "Kunlun" processor for AI applications.





Technical details on the new Kunlun silicon were scarce, but the company said its cloud-to-edge AI chip is built to accommodate high-performance requirements of a wide variety of AI scenarios, including deep learning and facial recognition.



Baidu is known to be developing FPGA designs for a number of years.



Baidu also announced volume production of China’s first commercially deployed fully autonomous bus. The first 100 "Apolong" buses are ready for the road.



