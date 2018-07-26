AWS hits Q2 sales of $6.105 billion, up 49% yoy

In its quarterly report for the three months ended June 30, 2018, Amazon disclosed that AWS sales amounted to $6,105 for the period, up 49% from $4,100 a year earlier.
Quarterly news highlights for AWS
- New enterprise customers announced during the quarter include Ryanair, Epic Games, zulily, 21st Century Fox, Verizon and its subsidiary Oath, Major League Baseball, and Formula One.
- AWS announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), a fully managed service that makes it easy to deploy, manage, and scale containerized applications using Kubernetes on AWS.
- AWS announced the general availability of DeepLens, a deep learning-enabled wireless video camera built to give developers hands-on experience with machine learning.
- AWS announced the general availability of Amazon Neptune, a fast, reliable, and fully-managed graph database service. With Amazon Neptune, customers can efficiently store and navigate highly-connected data, allowing developers to create sophisticated, interactive graph applications that can query billions of relationships with millisecond latency.
- AWS announced pay-per-session pricing for Amazon QuickSight, the first business intelligence service with pay-per-session pricing. Amazon QuickSight is a fast, cloud-powered, business analytics service.
- AWS announced a new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance for AWS Snowball Edge devices (SBE1). AWS Snowball Edge is a 100TB data transfer device with on-board storage and compute that can be used to move large amounts of data into and out of AWS, as a temporary storage tier for large local data sets, or to support independent local workloads in remote locations.
- AWS announced the general availability of C5d Instances with Local NVMe Storage and I3 Bare Metal Instances, two new features which are part of the Amazon EC2 service within AWS’s compute portfolio. C5 Instances with Local NVMe Storage bring customers high-speed, ultra-low latency local storage to compute-intensive C5 instances.
- AWS announced thousands of enterprise customers are running SAP workloads on AWS.
- In its second year of availability, the number of databases migrated to AWS using the AWS Database Migration Service has grown to more than 80,000 databases.
- AWS announced the general availability of Amazon Sumerian, a new managed service that allows developers to create and publish augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 3D applications.