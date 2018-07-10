AT&T to acquire AlienVault for cyber threat intelligence

AT&T agreed to acquire AlienVault, a privately held company based in San Mateo, California that specializes in enterprise-grade security solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed.



AT&T said it intends to integrate AlienVault’s threat intelligence with its cybersecurity solutions portfolio.



“Regardless of size or industry, businesses today need cyber threat detection and response technologies and services,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Business. “The current threat landscape has shifted this from a luxury for some, to a requirement for all. AlienVault’s expertise in threat intelligence will improve our ability to help organizations detect and respond to cybersecurity attacks. Together, with our enterprise-grade detection, response and remediation capabilities, we’re providing scalable, intelligent, affordable security for business customers of all sizes.”



“We’re thrilled to join forces with AT&T. They bring a robust cybersecurity portfolio with an industry-leading technology ecosystem,” said Barmak Meftah, president and CEO, AlienVault. “This deal accelerates our ability to deliver on the AlienVault mission, which is to democratize threat detection and response to companies of all sizes.”













